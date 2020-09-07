https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-coronavirus-poll/2020/09/07/id/985669

President Donald Trump posted a tweet on Monday stating that his response to the coronavirus has been getting accolades.

“Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!”

Trump made the claim despite polls consistently showing that a large majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hill.

A recent CNN survey, in fact, showed that disapproval of Trump’s handling of the outbreak is at a new high, 58%.

The same poll showed that almost 7 in 10 Americans say the U.S. response to the pandemic makes them feel embarrassed, and 62% of the public says the president could be doing more to combat the outbreak.

