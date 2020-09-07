https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-negotiation-nancy-pelosi-chuck-schumer/2020/09/07/id/985712

President Donald Trump said Monday he is essentially taking the “high road” with Democrats by not calling them to the White House for negotiations for a new virus relief package.

“I don’t need to meet with them to be turned down,” Trump told reporter asking about not negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., or Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “They don’t want to make a deal because they know that’s good for the economy. If they make a deal that’s good, for the economy and therefore good for me for the election in November, Nov. 3, therefore they are not going to make a deal.”

Trump said he has been a negotiator in business for a long time and he knows how it works. He also alluded to a previous meeting with Democrats in the White House when they angrily left the meeting then talked to reporters outside the White House, while Trump’s team gave a different story.

“I’ve done very well with deals, OK? That’s what I do. I know when it’s time to meet,” Trump said. “But I don’t have to meet them in order to be turned down and in order for them to walk out . . . and give you people a false report of what just took place in the Oval Office.”

When Fox News reporter David Spunt asked Trump “As president, shouldn’t you take the high road?”

“I am taking the high road. I’m taking the high road by not seeing them,” Trump shot back. “If I thought it made a difference, I’d do it in a minute.”

