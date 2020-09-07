https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-vs-biden-all-the-latest-polls

This article has been updated to include the latest information.

We’ve got just 57 days until what’s shaping up to be a truly riotous election, with experts warning that we might end up having to wait days, weeks, even months for the final results — a development that could inspire even more division and lawlessness. So how are things shaking out? Well, as expected, the gap between the candidates in the national polls has begun tightening — by more than 3 points since June by average — giving Democratic nominee Joe Biden a still solid but certainly not unassailable advantage on the national level. Of course, where the real battle is won is on the state level, and there, too, we’re seeing a similar trend — Trump making enough strides to put himself within striking distance.

National Polls

On June 23, at the height of the compounding COVID-19, economic, and racial unrest crises — which the openly Trump-hostile mainstream media have repeatedly laid at the feet of the president — Biden led Trump in the national polls by an average of 10.2% (51.1–40.9). Now, at the end of the first week of September, with two of the crises receding somewhat nationally and riots increasingly overshadowing protests, Biden’s once seemingly 2016-proof lead has shrunk by 3.3 points to 6.9 (49.7–42.8), according to RealClearPolitics’ average of the national polls.

All 11 of the most recent polls calculated into that average give Biden the lead. Nine give the Democrat an advantage of 6 points or better; two of the polls give him 4 or less. Among the polls, Biden’s biggest lead is 10 and his smallest lead 2. Here’s the breakdown in order of the most recent polls (movement on polls we’ve tracked previously are noted):

CBS New/YouGov (9/2-4) — Biden +10 (52–42)

(52–42) Harvard-Harris (8/31-9/2) — Biden +6 (53–47) was Biden +10 a month ago

(53–47) was Biden +10 a month ago Emerson (8/30-31) — Biden +2 (49–47) was Biden +4 a month ago

(49–47) was Biden +4 a month ago IBD/TIPP (8/29-9/1) — Biden +8 (49–41) was Biden +7 a month ago

(49–41) was Biden +7 a month ago CNN (8/28-9/1) — Biden +8 (51–43)

(51–43) Reuters/Ipsos (8/28-9/1) — Biden +7 (47–40)

(47–40) The Hill/HarrisX (8/29-8/31) — Biden +6 (46–40) was Biden +3 a month ago

(46–40) was Biden +3 a month ago Quinnipiac (8/28-8/31) — Biden +10 (52–42)

(52–42) USA Today/Suffolk (8/28-8/31) — Biden +7 (50–43)

(50–43) Rasmussen (8/26-9/1) — Biden +4 (49–45) was Biden +3 a month ago

(49–45) was Biden +3 a month ago Grinnell/Selzer (8/26-30) — Biden +9 (49–40)

How does this compare to 2016?

At the same point in the previous presidential election cycle (Sept. 12), Hillary Clinton led Trump in the national polls by an average of 2.8% (45.9–43.1). While that’s under half the advantage Biden currently holds, Clinton’s lead would expand over the next month to 7.1% (49–41.9) by Oct. 18, just three weeks out from the election. By Election Day 2016 (Nov. 8), Clinton’s lead had diminished to 3.2%. Clinton would go on to win the popular vote by 2.1% but lose the Electoral College by a wide margin (304–227).

The 2016 polls were far more volatile than 2020, the gap between Clinton and Trump repeatedly expanding and shrinking dramatically, with Trump at times even taking a razor-thin lead. That hasn’t been the case in 2020. For the first part of the year, through mid-March, the gap between Biden and Trump steadily held at around 5%. As the pandemic lockdowns began, the divide roughly doubled, reaching its June 23 peak of 10.2%, by which point the George Floyd-sparked protests and riots were in full swing. After dipping below 9 points for a few weeks, the gap reached 9.3 on July 27 (50.6–40.3). Since then, Biden’s advantage has waned to around 7 points, shrinking to just 6.4% on Aug. 5 (49.1–42.7).

Battleground States

While the national polls can be helpful in trying to gauge widespread public sentiment and momentum, the election, of course, isn’t decided by the popular vote — the data that matters the most comes from the states. The problem is, as 2016 demonstrated, state polling is often more inaccurate due in part to less thorough information. Trump’s 304–227 electoral defeat of Clinton in 2016, despite heading into election day with a predicted loss of at least 6 votes, was a product of multiple election day reversals in key battleground states: polls showed Trump trailing in Michigan by 3.4 (he won by 1); Trump trailed by 6.5 points in Wisconsin (won by 1); Trump trailed by 2 in Pennsylvania (won by 1).

Just under two months away from the election, polls in several states have tightened, most notably Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin. Here’s where things stand in the key battleground states, according to RCP’s averages:

Arizona — Biden +5 (up from 3.7 a month ago) — 2016: Trump won by 3.6

(up from 3.7 a month ago) — 2016: Trump won by 3.6 Florida — Biden +1.8 (same as last month) — 2016: Trump won by 1.2

(same as last month) — 2016: Trump won by 1.2 Iowa — Trump +1.7 (same) — 2016: Trump won by 9.4

(same) 2016: Trump won by 9.4 Michigan — Biden +2.6 (down from +7.5) — 2016: Trump won by 0.2

(down from +7.5) 2016: Trump won by 0.2 North Carolina — Biden +0.6 (down from +4.6) — 2016: Trump won by 3.6

(down from +4.6) — 2016: Trump won by 3.6 Pennsylvania — Biden +4.2 (down from +4.7) — 2016: Trump won by 1.7

(down from +4.7) — 2016: Trump won by 1.7 Texas — Trump +3.5 (up from +0.2) — 2016: Trump won by 9

(up from +0.2) — 2016: Trump won by 9 Wisconsin — Biden +3.2 (down from +5) — 2016: Trump won by 0.7

For those looking for hope for Trump, here’s a postmortem on how much the state pollsters botched the 2016 election. Below is how the Electoral College map is shaping up 12 weeks out:

This article has been updated and expanded to include additional recent and relevant information.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

