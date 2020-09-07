https://www.dailywire.com/news/un-covid-reveals-male-dominated-male-dominated-culture-which-damages-everyone

On Sunday, the United Nations, which hews to a leftist agenda, evinced more of its antagonistic attitude with a tweet quoting its Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, stating on August 31 that the coronavirus COVID-19 revealed a “male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone.” The UN wrote, “The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone — women, men, girls & boys.”

Guterres made his remarks at a Town Hall with Young Women from Civil Society Organizations, where he stated:

The pandemic is only demonstrating what we all know: that millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls and boys. I have many times said that behind many of the problems I have been talking about, there is an essential question of power. It is indeed addressing this question of power that we must concentrate all our efforts. It is clear that we cannot go back to the failed policies that have resulted in the fragility we see around us – in healthcare systems, in social protection, in access to justice. This is the time to rebuild more equal, inclusive, and resilient societies.

The leftist perspective of the United Nations could be seen easily enough in a tweet from Guterres on September 2 in which he wrote that “terrorists” were exploiting COVID-19 to radicalize and recruit, but only named “Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and others.” No leftist groups like Antifa or others of their ilk were named.

In May 2020, the United Nations tweeted its support for making the world gender-neutral, writing, “What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you’re unsure about someone’s gender or are referring to a group.”

Below that message, the United Nations wrote, “If you don’t know someone’s gender or when talking about a group, use gender-neutral language.” Then the U.N. offered some examples of its preferred mode of speaking, replacing “mankind” with “humankind,” “chairman” with “chair,” “congressman” with “legislator,” “businessman” with “representative,” “policeman” with “police officer,” “landlord” with “owner,” “boyfriend/girlfriend” with “partner,” “salesman” with “salesperson,” “manpower” with “workforce,” “maiden name” with “family name,” “fireman” with “firefighter,” and “husband/wife” with “spouse.”

As Hillel Neuer of UN Watch has noted, despite the UN’s protestations that it cares about human rights, the countries on the UN Human Rights Council represent some of the most oppressive countries on earth:

Neuer wrote in 2019, “In total, as of Jan. 1 more than half of council members will be non-democracies. Does it matter that the world’s highest human-rights body is being subverted? It does. The council’s pronouncements and reports are translated into multiple languages and influence the hearts and minds of millions worldwide.”

The Daily Wire has reported, “The Human Rights Council (of the UN) has no problem inviting a man cited as one of the most brutal men in the world address it, and a look at the new members inaugurated in 2017 into the Council shows a list of some of the most anti-human rights governments in existence.”

