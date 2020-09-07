https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-embassy-issues-advisories-against-visiting-mexico-over-virus_3491081.html

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued advisories to Americans against visiting Mexico due to the spread of COVID-19.

“The number of confirmed and suspected cases is still increasing daily in several regions of Mexico. Mexico City, Nuevo Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico State, and Coahuila currently report the highest number of active cases for the preceding two-week period,” the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said in a bulletin. It added that states with the most CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus hospitalizations are Nayarit, Colima, Nuevo Leon, Hidalgo, and Coahuila.

“Mexican health authorities have reiterated calls for people to stay home during this time,” the embassy said.

Mexico is among the top nations in terms of overall CCP virus fatalities. Reports have said that the Mexican government has downplayed the overall number of cases.

“International commercial flight options currently exist in Mexico, but at a reduced capacity. U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. The U.S. government does not anticipate arranging repatriation flights from Mexico to the United States at this time,” the embassy said.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week that a decline in the number of new cases has stalled because of the economy reopening.

“In weeks 33 and 34 [August 9-15 and 16-22] there was no decrease in the epidemic; this is certainly disconcerting because we all would like it to decrease until it disappears,” Lopez-Gatell said, adding that “we cannot keep society permanently cloistered.”

“In European countries that began with the epidemic in the last two weeks of January or early February, there are very large outbreaks today,” he said. “This can happen at any time in a municipality, state, in the country or even worldwide,” he said.

A stock photo shows forensic experts are seen at the scene of the crime in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, on Jan. 18, 2019. (Ulises Ruiz/ AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. State Department currently said lists Mexico under its “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory because of the virus and elevated crime levels.

On Aug. 6, the agency warned that people should not travel to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas states due to crime. Tamaulipas should be particularly avoided due to kidnapping reports, according to the agency.

“Violent crime—such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery—is widespread. Armed criminal groups have been known to target and rob commercial vessels, oil platforms, and offshore supply vessels in the Bay of Campeche,” the latest bulletin said.

