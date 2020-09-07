https://100percentfedup.com/video-candace-owens-slams-joe-biden-for-pandering-to-blacks-via-ignorant-rapper-cardi-b/

Black rapper Cardi B is known for her demeaning lyrics, vulgar profanity, and uneducated commentary, so conservative activist Candace Owens called out Joe Biden for pandering to the black community by interviewing the rapper.

Owens completely calls out Biden and then calls Cardi B illiterate…

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

The Twitter and Instagram battle between the two women has been going back and forth, with Cardi B, claiming her sister can’t go to the beach without being harassed. Candace responded with a sarcastic tweet:

To clarify—Joe Biden “gotta talk” to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister? Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up. https://t.co/MCaYpPNRXy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

