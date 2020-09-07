http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AKUrVMFycBc/

A group of white rioters in Portland, Oregon, confronted a black female driver on the streets and attempted to stop her from driving through as “protests” continued late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The scene, captured by filmmaker Brendan Gutenschwager, was a tense one, and occurred on a night when rioters marched on a community policing precinct and shouted, “Burn it down!” According to Portland police, they set fire to mattresses and other debris in the street before the fire department was able to extinguish the flames.

The rioters then began blocking the street, leading to several tense exchanges.

In a confrontation captured on camera, a black female drive motions to the crowd of predominantly white rioters and shouts: “Move. … Get out of my way. … You’re setting fires in the street? That’s violence.”

The rioters shout back: “Turn around! … I think you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

A black man arrives to mediate, and she complains that the rioters called her a “n***** bitch.” Eventually, after his intervention, the rioters part to allow her to pass through.

That was not the only confrontation with rioters. Another black female driver shouted at the crowd: “Make sure you clean up when you’re done.”

There were several arrests.

Elsewhere, “Black Lives Matter” protests continued in other cities. In Rochester, New York, local clergy stood in between police and protesters, leading to a more peaceful evening with no arrests after three consecutive nights of rioting.

