President Trump on Monday will give remarks from the White House where he is expected to dicuss the economy and jobs numbers that were released on Friday.

Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M. Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

