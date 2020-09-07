https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-captures-the-moment-violent-rioters-descend-on-elderly-diners-rob-them-and-scream-obscenities-f-the-white-people

Black Lives Matter demonstrators converged on elderly diners Saturday in Pittsburgh, drinking their beverages, shouting obscenities, and smashing glasses in their rage.

The ongoing protests in some cities against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have clocked in at more than 100 days.

What are the details?

According to the Daily Mail, a parade of demonstrators charged down Pittsburgh’s streets on Saturday, screaming “F*** the white people” and more at outdoor diners.

A video highlighted by the outlet shows a crowd swarming a restaurant’s outdoor dining space, which was rife with people eating and dining.

The protesters begin to swear, shouting “F*** the white people that built the system” and more.

One demonstrator, with a bullhorn, also proceeded to tell those patrons dining outdoors that they were an “embarrassment.”

In the video, a woman wearing a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” T-shirt can be seen striding up to a group of elderly people. The unidentified woman then swipes the elderly woman’s beer from the table and swigs it down as demonstrators cheer.

In the background, the sound of glass shattering is heard as protesters chant “F*** the police,” and “no justice, no peace.”

According to the outlet, Pittsburgh police reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

Heading to the county courthouse

According to KDKA-TV, the demonstration began at about 4 p.m. local time.

“Starting around 4pm on Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered at Liberty Ave and Stanwix Street outside of the Port Authority T station and made their way to the county courthouse,” the outlet reported.

“Along the way, they stopped at intersection of Penn Ave and Ninth Street where protesters discussed the black experience in both America and in Pittsburgh,” the outlet added. ‘Once outside the county courthouse, the protesters called for the end of racism in policing.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

