A 20-year-old woman from a wealthy and successful family is now facing four years in prison after allegedly participating in a destructive three-hour rampage that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages during an Antifa-linked protest in New York City.

Clara Kraebber is an undergraduate student at Rice University, which has a tuition of nearly $70,000 and has an acceptance rate of 11%. Her father is a psychiatrist who teaches at the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry. Her mother is an architect at a prestigious Manhattan firm that has designed spaces for Columbia University and New York University.

The wealthy family owns a $1.8 million 16th-floor apartment in the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post. They also own a home in Litchfield County, Connecticut, that features four fireplaces.

On Friday, Kraebber was participating in an Antifa-linked protest in New York City. That’s when Kraebber, along with other rioters dressed in all black, reportedly smashed windows of eight businesses in lower Manhattan, including a Starbucks, several banks, and a Duane Reade pharmacy. Three buildings were also vandalized with graffiti.

Kraebber was one of eight vandals who were arrested by police. The suspects face charges, including rioting and possession of graffiti instruments. One of the eight was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to a police spokesperson. Kraebber was charged with first-degree rioting and is facing a maximum of four years in prison.

The suspects ranged between the ages of 19 and 30. Two of the people arrested were from out of state, one from Portland, Oregon, and the other from Iowa.

A law enforcement officer allegedly told the New York Post, “I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?”

“This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut,” the anonymous source said. “This is the height of hypocrisy.”

“It’s disheartening,” Jason Liang, a worker at the damaged Starbucks, told WNBC-TV. “You have the right to do whatever you want, but why do you have to hurt other people’s property?”

Friday’s protest was organized by the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party,” a self-described “revolutionary faction under the ideology of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism,” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement,” that assists “revolutionaries, social centers, and antifa groups that are already active can help build greater infrastructure of resistance to support those fleeing the state.”

The mob, dressed in all black, chanted, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” The demonstrators also carried banners that read: “Death to America” and “Free All Prisoners.” According to police, the vandals spray-painted graffiti that said: “Abolition.”

Kraebber is politically active, and has been participating in street protests since she was 14 years old. She marched in a Manhattan rally for shooting victim Michael Brown in 2014, who was shot by a police Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri.

“We don’t have much political power right now, being youths, but this is something we can do,” she told The New York Times at the time.

Kraebber was a member of the Rice Young Democrats, where she worked on Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate campaign that was unsuccessful in unseating Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“Does Beto make you feel this way too??? THEN GO VOTE!!!” she wrote on Facebook.

The New York Post contacted Kraebber by phone at her second home in Connecticut on Friday night, which she said, “No — not right now — I don’t want to talk about it,” regarding her arrest.

