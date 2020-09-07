https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/WestVirginiaUniversity-online-coronavirus-covid/2020/09/07/id/985737

West Virginia University has moved its classes from in-person to online due to coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from the school.

The move was “in direct response to a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in students on the Morgantown campus, as well as concern for the probability of increased cases that may arise following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.”

Undergraduate classes will take place online throughout September 25, but graduate classes and professional courses would continue to be held in-person during the same time frame.

The university placed 29 students on immediate interim suspension after social media posts showed them having parties on Friday and Saturday nights.

Close to 30,000 students are enrolled in the school throughout all its campuses and programs. The state of West Virginia has reported more than 11,500 coronavirus cases, including 247 deaths.

“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said in a statement.

“There is increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events,” Coben said.

Other schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill decided to move its classes online as well after starting with in-person classes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

