To kick off Labor Day, Joe Biden had a meeting with union reps in Pennsylvania today and as you can see every protocol was in effect:
Biden’s meeting with local Labor leaders in Lancaster, PA. “I can’t understand what’s going on today. I’m lost,” said Bob Faust, an Ironworkers member. “I get choked up when I think about the direction this country’s going in at this time. We need your help.” pic.twitter.com/oYM1JBloBh
— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 7, 2020
The eye is immediately drawn to something, and not Biden:
What purpose is the table serving in this photo? https://t.co/1eQWci0IAM
— American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) September 7, 2020
I know this is a trivial point, but it was the first thing I noticed and it struck me as really funny.
— American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) September 7, 2020
The table is the most interesting thing in the picture.
It represents the Biden Agenda.
— CanadianGuineaPig (@CanadianGuinea) September 7, 2020
LOL.
And what’s the purpose of masks outside when you’re that far from each other?
— 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) September 7, 2020
Or the masks…
— sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) September 7, 2020
The only thing missing is a bottle of hand sanitizer next to each chair.
I need to know if there is a tightly-packed gaggle of reporters behind this camera. https://t.co/GeikESGnS7
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 7, 2020
My first thought was ‘Who’s taking care of that lawn?’
— metlman (@metlman) September 7, 2020
There is no reason for Biden to wear a mask here. This is theater. pic.twitter.com/GMnlMCGSgk
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 7, 2020
“Politics” — “theater”… po-tay-toe/po-tah-toe.