https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/07/what-purpose-is-the-table-serving-people-have-questions-about-this-photo-of-joe-bidens-outdoor-meeting-with-union-reps/

To kick off Labor Day, Joe Biden had a meeting with union reps in Pennsylvania today and as you can see every protocol was in effect:

The eye is immediately drawn to something, and not Biden:

The table is the most interesting thing in the picture.

LOL.

The only thing missing is a bottle of hand sanitizer next to each chair.

“Politics” — “theater”… po-tay-toe/po-tah-toe.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...