https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/who-wants-to-tell-her-bloomberg-journo-suggests-that-joe-biden-didnt-answer-her-question-because-he-just-couldnt-hear-her/

Bloomberg News political reporter Jennifer Epstein was hoping to get Joe Biden to answer one of her questions at today’s event with labor union reps, but alas, it was not to be.

He probably just didn’t hear her:

So, who wants to tell her?

Maybe even less than zero.

But maybe all is not lost:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...