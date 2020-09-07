https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/who-wants-to-tell-her-bloomberg-journo-suggests-that-joe-biden-didnt-answer-her-question-because-he-just-couldnt-hear-her/

Bloomberg News political reporter Jennifer Epstein was hoping to get Joe Biden to answer one of her questions at today’s event with labor union reps, but alas, it was not to be.

He probably just didn’t hear her:

I tried to get Biden to come over to us to ask a question but between the plane noise and my mask it didn’t seem like he heard me. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 7, 2020

So, who wants to tell her?

Sure Jan. — Kate (@KateTDY) September 7, 2020

Yeah…that’s what happened — ncgstudios (@ncgpensacola) September 7, 2020

Zero chance that was the reason Biden didn’t answer any questions. https://t.co/8FLyzLfymC — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 7, 2020

Maybe even less than zero.

Selective hearing. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🐾🐾🐾🇺🇲 (@seniordogzrule) September 7, 2020

He’s afraid to. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) September 7, 2020

dear, he wouldn’t have known the answer unless his wife was there to give it to him. — Linda (@MNAZLinda) September 7, 2020

But maybe all is not lost:

I am sure he will listen better once you join his comm staff if he wins (he won’t ) — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) September 7, 2020

