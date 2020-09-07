https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wont-deep-state-release-outside-contractors-received-personal-data-obamas-fbi-names-redacted-first-place/

A stunning report released from the FISA Court received no publicity until nearly a year after it was released to the public.

The report covered results of an investigation or audit into FISA searches made by Obama’s NSA, FBI and DOJ during Obama’s time in office.

On April 26, 2017, an unsealed FISA Court Ruling unveiled a number of criminal activities that Barack Obama’s FBI, NSA and DOJ participated in during his time in office. The report was actually completed before the 2016 election.

We reported that NSA Director Mike Rogers was actually the individual to bring the FISA abuse to the FISA Court. At about the same time, James Clapper recommended that Rogers be fired as reported by the Washington Post.

A review of the report showed on page 19 that the Court stated that Obama’s NSA had an institutional “lack of candor”.

Below is the 99-page report released on April 26, 2017 in an unsealed FISA Court Ruling.

The FISA Court Ruling displayed widespread abuse of the FISA mandate. According to the report, Obama’s FBI, NSA and DOJ performed searches on Americans that were against their 4th Amendment rights. This went on for years. One paragraph in the report states that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during the time of the audit (a few months in 2015) were non-compliant with applicable laws and therefore criminal.

In addition, Obama’s DOJ and FBI were illegally searching Americans against their rights.

Unbeknownst to most Americans, Obama’s FBI was providing this information to outside contractors who had no business or legal cause or claim for the information (pp. 83-84 of the report).



The level of corruption within Obama’s NSA, FBI and DOJ was shocking.

We still don’t know the names of the companies that were receiving personal information on Americans during the Obama years and for what purpose. The companies names are still redacted.

If the list of companies identified in the above audit included Fusion GPS or other companies involved in the fake Trump-Russia this would be important for Americans to know. Is the Deep State in DC going to cover up every criminal act by the Obama administration? Does this seem fair when Democrats come out with garbage books and movies about the fraudulent Trump – Russia fraud which go uncontested because the truth is withheld from Americans by the Deep State?

It’s been more than four years!!! Why do we not know which companies Obama provided personal information on Americans to and for what purpose was this done?

Why were these companies’ names redacted in the first place? Americans deserve to know.



