A military veteran who survived an IED in Iraq is publicly opposing the use of his image in anti-Trump social media posts.

“People, stop using me for your propaganda, for your agenda, I’m not here for that,” Bobby Henline said in a video on Instagram.

During an interview with Fox News the veteran and comedian said that he’s “irritated” at the use of his photo in a way that makes it appear President Trump described him as a “loser.”

Last week The Atlantic based on anonymous sources reported that President Trump in 2018 said that an American cemetery in France is “filled with losers.”

The president and others have pushed back against the claim.

“I really believe the president didn’t say this,” Henline told Fox News.

