https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-cnns-jake-tapper-tried-persuade-gop-candidate-sean-parnell-running-pelosi-lackey-connor-lamb-pa-race/

Breitbart News reported this weekend that CNN’s Jake Tapper interfered with the 17th District Congressional Race in Pennsylvania.

Tapper through text messages, direct messages on Twitter to Parnell’s account, and phone calls — tried to steer Parnell from running in the district against Pelosi lackey Connor Lamb.

Now the RNC is involved asking what other races the CNN heavyweight is involved in?

So how many other districts has @jaketapper pulled this crap with? Why is CNN meddling in House swing races? This is absurd. #PA17 https://t.co/q4SF6vRMV4 — NRCC (@NRCC) September 7, 2020

TRENDING: ‘F*ck White People!’ – BLM-Biden Supporters Scream at Elderly Couple Dining Outdoors in Pittsburgh, Steal Their Drinks Off Table (VIDEO)

CNN elite was working behind the scenes.

The liberal media does not even care any more about being viewed as non-partisand.

Breitbart.com reported:

The NRCC’s tweet, which includes a link to the Breitbart News story on the matter, accuses CNN and Tapper of “meddling in House swing races.” The original Breitbart News report quoted sources familiar with Tapper’s actions, in which he — through text messages, direct messages on Twitter to Parnell’s account, and phone calls — tried to steer Parnell towards running in less of a swing district and more a Republican-leaning district. The original cites a number of sources familiar with the matter. Since the publication of the original article, Breitbart News has additionally confirmed Tapper’s activities with at least eight more individuals aware of his behavior in Pennsylvania politics. The reason why what Tapper did is significant: If Parnell ran somewhere other than the 17th district, it is unlikely that Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) would face a serious challenge in November’s congressional election. But since Parnell rebuked Tapper’s political advice, and instead chose to run against Lamb, the vulnerable Democrat is facing potential defeat in November. What’s more, this district is one of 30 such House districts that President Donald Trump won in 2016 that are currently represented by Democrats. If the GOP flips just a net 17 seats from Democrat control back into Republican hands, they win back the majority and retire House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once and for all. In addition to these 30 Trump-won Democrat-controlled districts, Republicans say they are confident in another dozen or so seats where they have better chances than the conditions in southern California where now-Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) won a special election this year to replace the disgraced former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned amid a sex scandal with staffers in her office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

