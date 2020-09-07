https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/07/you-beat-hate-with-love-ufc-fighter-bobby-green-tkos-blm-narrative-of-hate-and-division-sitting-with-his-white-foster-dad-watch/

This. This was so epic.

Democrats keep trying to tell us that we hate each other, that we’re racist, that we’re divided, that they need to come in and ‘save us’ from ourselves. UFC fighter Bobby Green just destroyed that whole narrative and knocked out BLM rioting with one short interview sitting next to his white foster father.

Take a look (and get a tissue):

We’re not crying, YOU’RE CRYING.

What he said.

Good foster parents are truly angels on Earth.

Not enough hearts out there for this clip.

We are a good people.

We are a good country.

And we don’t need a politician to fix us.

