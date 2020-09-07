https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-gotta-see-this-ricky-rebel-turns-beverly-hills-antifa-riot-into-maga-street-dance-party/
MAGA By The American People — I give it to the kid, this is pretty brilliant
Who has more fun than passengers on the Trump train!
When a Black Lies Matter mob swarmed the Trump Unity Bridge in Beverly Hills, Ricky Rebel responded.
Featuring:
Ricky Rebel
Mindy Robinson
Joy Villa
The Deplorable Choir
Tommy Joe Ratliff
Dee Dee Deplorable
Here’s the EXCELLENT studio-produced version — With Joy Villa
Bonus Clip — Why Ricky Rebel supports President Trump