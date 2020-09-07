https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/you-know-im-right-kirstie-alley-offers-some-warnings-about-what-life-would-be-like-in-bidens-america/

In recent months, actress Kirstie Alley has become very vocal in her opposition to the prospect of a Joe Biden presidential administration.

Earlier today, she made three predictions about what life would be like in Joe Biden’s America:

Based on how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (and the Democrats) have handled things thus far, Alley may have a point. She’s certainly got a point with regard to Joe Biden’s capabilities — both physical and cognitive — when it comes to serving in a presidential capacity.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...