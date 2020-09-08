https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/the-secret-vote-heres-why-people-are-afraid-to-admit-they-are-voting-for-trump

Steven Crowder predicted, if Black Lives Matter activists continue to riot and the Democratic Party continues to fan the flames, secret voters will secure President Trump’s re-election come November. I mean, think about it. Why would a voter outwardly declare support for Trump if they could wake up tomorrow with fireworks setting their lawns on fire? Here’s Crowder with the details.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

