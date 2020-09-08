https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/1000-state-residents-caught-double-voting-may-face-charges/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The 1,000 residents of Georgia who were caught double-voting may face prosecution.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Tuesday that his office and local prosecutions would investigate and, if appropriate, bring charges against those who voted twice during the primary election in June. Those who were caught double-voting had cast their votes with an absentee ballot and then voted in-person on the day of the election.

“A double voter knows exactly what they’re doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law,” Raffensperger told reporters during a press conference. “Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

