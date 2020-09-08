https://neonnettle.com/news/12582-1-000-voters-in-georgia-face-10-years-in-prison-100k-fines-for-voting-twice

The voters sent in absentee ballots and also voted in person

on 8th September 2020 @ 11.00pm

© press

More reports of problems vote-by-mail are coming to light as Democrats continue to push for the method.

Up to 1,000 voters in Georgia could face prison and $100k Fines for voting twice in the state’s June 9 primary.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger vowed to prosecute those voters.

“A double voter knows exactly what they’re doing, diluting the votes of each and every voter that follows the law,” Raffensperger said during a press conference, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

“Those that make the choice to game the system are breaking the law. And as secretary of state, I will not tolerate it.”

Voting twice is punishable by one to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

The voters sent in absentee ballots and also voted in person, according to Raffensperger.

© press

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger vowed to prosecute the double voters

The double votes were detected in a post-primary examination.

Around 150,000 people “who requested absentee ballots showed up at polling places on election day, often because they never received their absentee ballots in the mail or decided to instead vote in person,” the AJC reported.

“Of those, 1,000 of those voters had returned their absentee ballots to county election offices, and poll workers also allowed them to vote in-person.”

Raffensperger added that the double votes did not alter the outcome of any races.

More reports of problems vote-by-mail are coming to light as Democrats continue to push for the method.

Last month, a man in California last month pleaded guilty after he fraudulently cast his dead mother’s ballots in three different elections.

© press

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the dangers of mail-in voting, arguing it is ‘never going to have a fair’ election

In July, Peter Abutin was charged with one felony count of fraud and one count of fraudulent voting.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced he pleaded guilty to committing mail-in voting fraud three times from 2012 to 2014.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of the dangers of mail-in voting, arguing it is “never going to have a fair” presidential election.

“I have to tell you, that if you go with this universal mail-in […] tens of millions of ballots being sent to everybody and their dogs, dogs are getting them, OK?”

“People that have been dead for 25 years are getting them, you have to see what’s happening. Then you’re never going to have a fair election,” Trump said.

In August, Trump warned that if people can “protest in person” they can “vote in person,” referring to the ongoing nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

