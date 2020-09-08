https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/12000-gather-steps-state-capitol-pray-worship/

(DAVID HARRIS JR) — In heat rising well above 100 degrees on Sunday, 12,000 Christians gathered on the steps of the California Capitol building in Sacramento to pray and worship together.

The event was organized by Sean Feucht, a California-based worship leader who has been leading open-air worship events across the nation since July to inspire hope in the midst of the pandemic and to encourage the Church to be strong in the midst of government shutdowns.

At the end of July, Feucht invited California Governor Gavin Newsom to join him on the steps of the Capitol building in Sacramento to pray with him. Governor Newsom had forbade churches from worshipping over the summer, inspiring Feucht to begin these “Let Us Worship” events. There are no reports that the governor responded to the invitation or showed up at the event last night.

