https://www.theepochtimes.com/51-shot-10-dead-across-chicago-on-labor-day-weekend-police_3492026.html

At least 51 people were shot, 10 fatally, over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, officials said.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, police told ABC7 that there were at least 51 shooting victims and 10 deaths over the weekend.

Among the fatalities was an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed Monday while riding in an SUV on Chicago’s South Side, officials told the news outlet.

The girl and three adults were in the SUV at a stoplight when a gunman opened fire from a vehicle behind them, apparently targeting someone in the car, officials said.

“Our victims’ vehicle was parked facing northbound on Union Avenue with the offender’s vehicle directly behind it,” said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott. “When the light turned green, the offender’s vehicle immediately opened fire on the victims’ vehicle.”

The same shooting left three others in critical condition, police told WMAQ-TV.

Officials detailed other fatal shootings over the weekend. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 36-year-old unnamed woman was shot and killed in a home on the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood, police said, adding that a suspect came inside her home and opened fire, killing her, according to CBS Chicago.

In another instance, at around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, a man was gunned down near the Westhaven Park Apartments on the Near West Side. He was outside at a large gathering when he was shot in the shoulder and foot, and later died, officials told the CBS affiliate. Police said that witnesses were uncooperative with police.

Chicago officials said that a man was shot and killed by police officers after he stabbed an officer with a butcher knife. That occurred in the 5000 block of West 50th Street in Vittum Park after 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to WMAQ. Officers tried to deploy a Taser to subdue the suspect but were not successful. The man then lunged at officers, police said, adding that three officers were taken to the hospital.

In another incident on Sunday morning, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death while she was working at a Walgreens in Wicker Park, authorities said. She was at her job at around 9:35 a.m. when someone approached her, stabbing her several times before leaving the scene, officials said.

Last weekend, around 55 people were shot and 10 were killed across the city, authorities told the Sun-Times.

According to a website that tallies news reports of fatal shootings and non-fatal shootings in Chicago, at least 495 people have been killed so far in 2020 and about 2,900 were shot overall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

