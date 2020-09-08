https://babylonbee.com/news/al-van-den-herik-talks-female-apologistsriding-dinosaursarguments-for-faith/

A.L. Van Den Herik Talks Female Apologists/Riding Dinosaurs/Arguments For Faith

In this episode of The Babylon Bee Podcast, Kyle and Ethan talk to A. L. Van Den Herik who is the author of a new book called The Shortest Leap: The Rational Underpinnings of Faith in Jesus. This is a great dialogue about the historical, rational, and scientific arguments for Christianity and how a person decides to become a Christian. They discuss whether a woman can write an apologetics book, break Ethan’s brain with Einstein’s law of relativity, and trigger Kyle with old earth arguments.

Topics Discussed

C.S. Lewis and apologetics

Women writers on the Christian book scene

Allyson’s conversion from hardcore atheist & leftist to Christianity

Tarantula wasps and rabbits eating their own poop

Dinosaurs are cool

God’s wisdom in how he has revealed Himself

Time dilation & light speed travel or how the movie Interstellar maybe backs up the days of the Genesis creation account

Were all of her professors at Stanford and Berkley like Kevin Sorbo’s character in God’s Not Dead?

The Noah’s Ark story and did people ride dinosaurs?

Do people decide to be a Christian through pure reason?

“Christians” that don’t believe in God

Pagan creation, flood and resurrection myths

Parenting tips while working on big projects

Working for Rush Limbaugh

The Ten Questions

