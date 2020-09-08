https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/atlantic-editor-sources-trump/2020/09/08/id/985950

Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, who wrote the controversial story claiming President Donald Trump called Americans who died in war “suckers” and “losers,” says he agrees it would be better if his sources went on the record.

Goldberg has faced criticism — especially from Trump and his allies following the publication of the piece — because it cites four unnamed sources.

Goldberg, appearing Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” agreed. But added that the people’s right to know must be balanced into the equation.

“I share that view that it’s not good enough,” Goldberg said. “But, you know, like other reporters, I’m always balancing out the moral ambiguities and complications after anonymous sourcing with the public’s right to know.”

He added that, “The sources are not anonymous to me,” quoting Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin when she was challenged after she confirmed key parts of Goldberg’s reporting — also with anonymous sources.

“I trust these sources,” Goldberg said. “These are people in the various rooms. But, yeah, obviously it would be better if people would say, attach their names to what they know.”

Trump has vehemently denied making the statements, which were attributed to him during a trip to France in 2018 to pay respects to Americans killed in World War I.

