https://www.wltz.com/2020/09/07/mom-demands-answers-after-son-beaten-to-death-in-jail/

Eddie Nelson Was Housed with Hate Crime Suspect Jayvon Hatchett

September 7, 2020

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Pinterest

Tumblr

New details are emerging about what happened inside the Muscogee County Jail early Saturday morning when Eddie Nelson was allegedly beaten to death by his cellmate Jayvon Hatchett. Nelson was picked up for a probation violation on September 1st and then housed with the hate crime suspect.

“I have a question for the Sheriff. Why? Why did you put my son and that other man in there together? Why? Can you answer me that? I lost a son because of ya’lls negligence,” Nelson’s grieving mother told First News exclusively.

Nelson’s family is demanding answers about why her son was placed inside the same jail cell as Jayvon Hatchett, the suspect accused of stabbing a white Auto Zone worker after watching police shootings on Facebook. According to court testimony, Hatchett wanted to kill white people after watching those videos of police brutality and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. “If this mentally imbalanced individual had been a member of the Ku Klux Klan, they would not have put him in a cell with a black person. If he was a rapist, they wouldn’t have put him in a cell with a woman. If he had bombed a synagogue they wouldn’t have put him in a cell with a Jewish person. If he had been that white kid up in Wisconsin that shot those demonstrators they would not have put him in a cell with demonstrators. I mean this is either sheer stupidity or meanness that’s the only way I can explain it,” Attorney Craig Jones said after reviewing details about the incident.

The gory scene inside the cell was described as a bloody mess where Nelson was beaten in the head, face, neck and forearms allegedly by Hatchett. The nurse on duty refused to go inside the cell and the guard performed CPR according to a source with first hand knowledge of the incident. The guard was alerted to the beating by another inmate inside the mental health ward. “How long does it take to beat somebody up to beat somebody to death with your bare hands and not have anybody notice,” Jones asked. Nelson’s mother pleading for justice told First News “something’s got to stop. This has to stop.”



Eddie Nelson’s probation violation was for failure to register as a sex offender. His family told us the classification was from a 20 year old case involving a “Romeo- Juliet” type relationship. “He was a good boy, a good young man. He would give you the shirt off his back. All kids love him. He loved kids. He was a fine young man, a fine young man, a good son and he shouldn’t have died this way,” his mom told us.



The family retained attorney Craig Jones who has already successfully represented the family of Lori Carroll. She was also displaying symptoms of mental illness and beat herself to death inside the Muscogee County Jail. Jones most recently won a settlement on behalf of Nicholas Dyksma, a Columbus teen who died in the custody of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins responding via text said she would not have a public statement about the incident prior to Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

