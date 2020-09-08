http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uzrSCbYDz2M/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) has abandoned the campaign trail once again, with the election just 55 days away.

“Hi from Wilmington, where there’s nothing to report but a lid. 🙂 Have a great day!” read an update from the Boston Globe’s Jazmine Ulloa:

A lid from Biden land today, via ⁦@jazmineulloa⁩ In Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/tWB234eRnB — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 8, 2020

It’s the Tuesday after Labor Day… and Joe Biden is doing no public events? https://t.co/xEZPyXVZkw — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 8, 2020

The lack of an active day on the campaign trail comes as the Election Day clock ticks down and Biden continues to spend the bulk of his time off the public campaign trail.

Biden made a rare public appearance on Labor Day, spending a day in Pennsylvania and meeting with union workers in Lancaster.

“It’s all about refusing to deal with the problems that affect ordinary hard-working people, and I think one of the ways back is to considerably strengthen the union movement,” Biden said at the event:

Biden came out to talk to the crowd pic.twitter.com/vN0RUrp25O — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) September 7, 2020

During the trip, Biden told a local news outlet that he condemned violence “no matter who it is” — a condemnation that seemingly included Antifa, which Democrat politicians have largely refused to explicitly condemn.

This is not the first time Biden has bounced back to his basement after a rare day on the campaign trail, pulling a similar stunt after last week’s visit to Pittsburgh:

Day two of the Biden campaign having a traveling press pool cover his movements. “The campaign started the morning by calling a lid … we are told to not expect any pooled movements from Biden for the rest of the day.” cool! pic.twitter.com/WhG43nzRo9 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 1, 2020

The former vice president experienced several blunders the day prior.

“COVID has taken this year— just since the outbreak— has taken more than 100 year— look, here’s— the lives, it’s just, it’s just, I mean think about it— more lives this year than any other year,” Biden said during a speech,

Prepared remarks revealed the lines he was supposed to deliver:

According to the prepared remarks, Biden meant to say, “COVID has taken more lives this year than any outbreak in more than 100 years. More than 180,000 lives in just six months. An average of 1,000 people dying every day in the month of August.”

Biden’s quiet day coincides with the release of a new ad, in which Biden, who has been in politics for 48 years, offers a “fresh start” from President Trump’s presidency.

