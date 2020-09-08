https://www.dailywire.com/news/backlash-against-disney-for-filming-mulan-in-chinese-province-with-concentration-camps

Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” has come under fire after the ending credits revealed for filming scenes in China’s Xinjiang Province, where more than a million Uyghur Muslims are housed in concentration camps by the Chinese government.

The Hollywood Reporter explained that not “only did Disney shoot in the region, but the studio appears to have offered its gratitude to Chinese government agencies involved in alleged abuses.”

“Following Mulan‘s release on Disney+ on Friday, some viewers began noticing a ‘special thanks’ in the film’s end credits to eight government entities in Xinjiang, including the public security bureau in the city of Turpan, where China is believed to operate over a dozen ‘re-education camps’ that hold Uighurs in extra-judicial detention,” the outlet reported. “Mulan‘s credit sequence also extends a thank you to the ‘publicity department of CPC Xinjiang Uighur Autonomy Region Committee,’ the Chinese Communist Party agency responsible for producing and managing state propaganda efforts in the region.”

As The Daily Wire has previously reported, leaked documents from the Chinese Communist Party show just how far the oppression of Muslim minorities goes. Leaks reviewed by BBC Panorama show that the re-education camps are intended to be run as prisons and not as educational facilities, as the CCP routinely claims. One nine-page memo included in the collection of documents, sent in 2017 by then deputy secretary of Xinjiang’s Communist Party, Zhu Hailun, explains how the prisons should be run:

“Never allow escapes”

“Increase discipline and punishment of behavioural violations”

“Promote repentance and confession”

“Make remedial Mandarin studies the top priority”

“Encourage students to truly transform”

“[Ensure] full video surveillance coverage of dormitories and classrooms free of blind spots”

The documents further explained how each “student” is to have their every move controlled:

The students should have a fixed bed position, fixed queue position, fixed classroom seat, and fixed station during skills work, and it is strictly forbidden for this to be changed. Implement behavioural norms and discipline requirements for getting up, roll call, washing, going to the toilet, organising and housekeeping, eating, studying, sleeping, closing the door and so forth.

Those documents also showed the terrifying “Minority Report”-style surveillance system China uses to incarcerate people based on the prediction that they will one day commit a crime. In one of the leaked documents, this system is shown to have flagged 1.8 million people as potential future criminals because they had the Zapya app on their phone. Chinese authorities then investigated 40,557 people who had the app installed and that “if it is not possible to eliminate suspicion” then send them for “concentrated training,” the documents said.

Another stash of leaked documents were reviewed by The New York Times included internal documents showing how authorities in Xinjiang were to respond to college students returning home to discover their families had been sent to the labor camps.

Authorities were to respond: “They’re in a training school set up by the government,” and if the student pressed for more information, the authorities were to say their families were no criminals but could not leave the “schools.” Further, students would be threatened that their families may be held longer depending on the student’s actions.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

