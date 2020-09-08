https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/09/08/biden-now-denies-he-wants-to-defund-police-claims-trump-is-the-one-who-wants-to-defund-them-n908450

The amount of flip-flopping by the Biden-Harris campaign we’ve seen in the past week could make you dizzy.

In response to a question about ads accusing of him of wanting to defund police, Biden tried to flip the script and say that not only does he want to increase funding to the police, but it’s Donald Trump who wants to defund the police.

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Of course, Biden said, quite clearly in July that he wanted to defund the police by “redirecting” funding to other programs during an interview with activist Ady Barkan. Shortly after Biden said that the police “become the enemy,” Barkan asked, “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the [police] funding?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Biden replied.

Joe Biden says “Yes, absolutely!” to “redirecting” police funding and calls them “the enemy.”pic.twitter.com/rM4zSTl1IL — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 17, 2020

According to the Brookings Institute, a liberal think-tank, “‘Defund the police’ means reallocating or redirecting funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality. That’s it. It’s that simple. Defund does not mean abolish policing.”

According to a Monmouth poll, only 18 percent of voters actually believe that “defund the police” actually means literally abolishing the police. I suspect most voters perceive “defund the police” to mean exactly what Joe Biden said he “absolutely!” supported.

This desperate attempt to flip the script and claim Trump is the one who wants to “defund the police” comes on the heels of Trump getting the endorsement of key police unions like the New York Police Union, and the Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union. Last week, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police also endorsed Trump, an embarrassing snub to the former vice president, who has been largely campaigning from his basement in Delaware. Biden also lost the endorsement of the National Association of Police Organizations, which had previously endorsed him in past elections.

