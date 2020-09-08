https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Bill-Clinton-iHeartMedia-Clinton-Foundation-podcast/2020/09/08/id/985843

Former President Bill Clinton will host a podcast starting early next year.

According to Deadline, Clinton is teaming up with iHeartMedia and the Clinton Foundation for the project.

The podcast, reports Deadline, will build on a Clinton Foundation podcast that the nation’s 42nd president hosted in 2019, which was called “Why Am I Telling You This?”

Craig Minassian, the Clinton Foundation’s chief communications and marketing officer, told Deadline, “The podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story.

“The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world.”

Hillary Clinton is slated to host an iHeart podcast this year as well.

