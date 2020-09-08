https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/08/black-7th-grader-gets-a-visit-from-the-cops-and-suspended-for-playing-with-a-nerf-gun-while-sitting-on-his-couch-during-virtual-school/

A Black seventh-grader in Colorado got a visit from the police and was suspended after he was caught playing with a Nerf gun while sitting on his couch during virtual class:

This. Is. Insane:

This is reportedly the toy that set off alarms at the school:

It’s an arsenal!

The school defended their actions in a lengthy Facebook post:

Imagine getting this call?

And now this kid has a record for — wait for it — bring a “facsimile of a firearm to school”:

Just awful.

***

