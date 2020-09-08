https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-mob-disrupts-gop-hero-senator-kelly-loefflers-campaign-event-pushes-legislation-rioters-mob-violence-video/

Senator Kelly Loeffler’s campaign event was interrupted on Thursday in Forsyth County by Black Lives Matter radicals.

Loeffler was campaigning with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. The two senators proposed legislation that will withhold funding from district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes arising from protests. The legislation is called the Holding Rioters Accountable Act.

Several Soros-funded District Attorneys in the US today are releasing violent mob rioters back out on the street as cities burn from the continued riots.

Of course, the left is staunchly against such a law that would curb street violence.

On Thursday Loeffler and Cotton were shouted down during an event and forced to leave their campaign stop.

The BLM mob think they won.

Sorry kids.

