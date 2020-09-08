https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cheering-supporters-line-streets-jupiter-florida-catch-glimpse-president-trump-video/

President Trump on Tuesday held a campaign event in Jupiter, Florida.

Cheering supporters holding Trump 2020 signs and American flags lined the streets just to catch a glimpse of the President’s motorcade.

WATCH:

President Trump wore a full suit as he delivered remarks in Florida’s heat and humidity on Tuesday.

President Trump announced he will extend and expand the moratorium on offshore drilling on Florida’s gulf coast and Atlantic coast.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump announces he will extend and expand the moratorium on offshore drilling on Florida’s coasts pic.twitter.com/zKxcLwzPQs — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 8, 2020

