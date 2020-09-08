https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/08/chicago-8-year-old-girl-killed-3-others-injured-after-shots-fired-into-vehicle/

Fox News reports an eight-year-old girl was killed and two others were shot Monday evening after gunshots were fired into an SUV in Chicago’s South Side according to police.

The girl and three adults were sitting in a Subaru SUV at a stoplight when the shooter’s black Dodge Charger intentionally pulled up behind them and opened fire targeting someone inside, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at a news conference at the scene.

The child was taken to a local area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m., police said. The two other gunshot victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were both shot in the back, Fox 32 reported.

“I stand before you, saddened and angered that another child has lost their life in senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago,” said McDermott during a news conference on Monday night. “I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victim.”

The fourth person in the car — believed to be the girl’s mother — was also injured when the victim’s vehicle struck a car and crashed into a tree as they were escaping the gunfire, police said. He believed the occupants of the vehicle “were targeted.”

“I heard 17 gunshots from a block away, come over here to see a little kid laying on the floor,” said area resident David Johnson. “It’s a tragedy and horrible.”

Witnesses said people nearby tried to save the little girl’s life with CPR, police say the gunman made a U-turn and fled southbound on Union in a black, newer-model Dodge. At least one suspect was said to be wearing a black hoodie and black pants, the station reported.

The incident comes amid a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago that had seen at least 44 people shot, six of them fatally before the deadly shooting on Monday,

More than 175 children ages 16 or younger have been shot in the city this year and at least 21 of them have died, according to data from the Chicago Tribune.

“Where do we go from here? We try to stop the shootings,” McDermott told reporters when asked about the violence. “Like I said before we’re all saddened and angered by this.”

He added that the Chicago Police Department has recovered more than 7,000 guns this year and that officers have been getting shot or fired upon “at a record pace.”

“We’re out there every single day doing our best to protect the citizens of the city and that’s what we’re going to continue to do,” McDermott continued.

