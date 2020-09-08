https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinese-dissident-rap-song-debuts-f-the-ccp/

Posted by Kane on September 8, 2020 10:14 pm

7

manman

I hate everything and i mean everything!
But i like this.

September 8, 2020 1:47 pm

Grasshopper

Hey, We tweaked it a little For u.

I hate everything and i mean everything!
But i love this.

September 8, 2020 2:06 pm

WebUser

When do the T-shirts go on sale ?

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply

September 8, 2020 2:14 pm

Flyonthewall

May have a similar fate to that of Bre Payton who mysteriously contracted a Corona Virus after she broke the story on Feinstein’s limo CCP driver.

September 8, 2020 3:03 pm

Miss Marple

Glad to find the song here, Kane, and thanks. I saw an article earlier elsewhere on the song, but the link in the article didn’t work for me.

September 8, 2020 4:12 pm

Atomic Reverend

Why is a Chinese song in english when only about 10 million people in their nation understand it? Would seem smarter to put it in a dialect that the masses would understand.

September 8, 2020 5:33 pm

Lightbringer

And pampered left-wing Americans think they’re “speaking truth to power”? They have no idea what that means, do they?

September 8, 2020 6:06 pm

