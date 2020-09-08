Chinese dissident rap song debuts… F the CCP! Posted by Kane | Sep 8, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinese-dissident-rap-song-debuts-f-the-ccp/Posted by Kane on September 8, 2020 10:14 pm NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY! 7 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted I hate everything and i mean everything!But i like this. Vote Up150Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 1:47 pm Grasshopper Hey, We tweaked it a little For u. I hate everything and i mean everything!But i love this. Vote Up60Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 2:06 pm When do the T-shirts go on sale ? Vote Up50Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 2:14 pm Flyonthewall May have a similar fate to that of Bre Payton who mysteriously contracted a Corona Virus after she broke the story on Feinstein’s limo CCP driver. Vote Up20Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 3:03 pm Miss Marple Glad to find the song here, Kane, and thanks. I saw an article earlier elsewhere on the song, but the link in the article didn’t work for me. Vote Up00Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 4:12 pm Atomic Reverend Why is a Chinese song in english when only about 10 million people in their nation understand it? Would seem smarter to put it in a dialect that the masses would understand. Vote Up00Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 5:33 pm Lightbringer And pampered left-wing Americans think they’re “speaking truth to power”? They have no idea what that means, do they? Vote Up20Vote Down Reply September 8, 2020 6:06 pm Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
7
I hate everything and i mean everything!
But i like this.
September 8, 2020 1:47 pm
Grasshopper
Hey, We tweaked it a little For u.
September 8, 2020 2:06 pm
When do the T-shirts go on sale ?
September 8, 2020 2:14 pm
Flyonthewall
May have a similar fate to that of Bre Payton who mysteriously contracted a Corona Virus after she broke the story on Feinstein’s limo CCP driver.
September 8, 2020 3:03 pm
Miss Marple
Glad to find the song here, Kane, and thanks. I saw an article earlier elsewhere on the song, but the link in the article didn’t work for me.
September 8, 2020 4:12 pm
Atomic Reverend
Why is a Chinese song in english when only about 10 million people in their nation understand it? Would seem smarter to put it in a dialect that the masses would understand.
September 8, 2020 5:33 pm
Lightbringer
And pampered left-wing Americans think they’re “speaking truth to power”? They have no idea what that means, do they?
September 8, 2020 6:06 pm