https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/08/conservative-clergy-of-color-demand-nike-to-drop-support-for-blm-and-cut-ties-with-china/

Four conservative black pastors have sent a letter to Nike President and CEO John Donahoe demanding that his company stop supporting the “Marxist” and “anti-Christian” Black Lives Matter movement.

The Conservative Clergy of Color (CCC), led by founding members Bishop Aubrey Shines of Tampa; the Rev. Derek McCoy of Beltsville; Maryland, pastor Francisco Vega of Atlanta; and the Rev. M.J. Reid of Detroit, also urged Donahoe to cut all of Nike’s ties with the People’s Republic of China because of its oppression of the Muslim Uyghur minority.

Nike reportedly depends on Chinese suppliers who use the forced labor of the persecuted Uighur people. In their letter, the CCC urged the $19 billion company to stop sourcing materials from Xinjiang, China.

“You have been happy to play into the hands of anarchists at home and ignore slavery abroad. As leaders in the church, we can abide neither,” the leaders wrote in their letter on Thursday.

The pastors blasted the company for supporting the Marxist Black Lives Matter in a “show of virtue signaling,” while “ignoring real suffering and oppression abroad.”

At this very moment, millions of ethnic Uighurs are languishing in ‘reeducation’ camps in western China. They are rounded up for being a minority and forbidden from practicing their faith while being forced to work as slaves in factories. These factories make products for your company that are worn and promoted by dozens of players in various athletic leagues. Yet while this atrocity plays out at the hands of the Communist Chinese government, you have been silent.

“We demand that you immediately sever all business ties with China and acknowledge the suffering of the Uighur people,” the pastors wrote. “We demand you end your support to the violent Black Lives Matter movement and any affiliated causes. We ask you take a hard look at real injustice in the world and to remember that change comes through forgiveness and compassion, not violence.”

Rev. Reid recently took aim at both Nike and the NBA, accusing the multibillion-dollar corporations of hypocrisy for supporting BLM while ignoring Chinese human-rights abuses.

“There’s a connection between the oppression of the freedom of religion and race here and in China,” said Reid. “How can you tolerate the injustice somewhere else, and then profit off of it here in America? They are a prime example of hypocrisy.”

The pastor’s letter begins with a strong condemnation of the violent Marxist BLM movement.

“We the leaders of Conservative Clergy of Color have watched with sadness and frustration as the country we love has been torn apart by violence and looting,” the letter begins. “This civil terror, perpetrated and lead by the Black Lives Matter movement, has turned American against American and possibly set race relations back decades.”

“Black Lives Matter, a movement run by anti-Christian, self-proclaimed Marxists, hijacked legitimate calls for police reform and turned it to their own ends,” the letter explains. “This is not a group interested in constructive change; through their vicious campaign to defund police and silence anyone who disagrees with them, they have destroyed livelihoods and gotten innocent children killed. It is antithetical to the nonviolence that Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement stood for.”

In their letter, the black pastors accused Nike of having “helped fan the flames of this unrest by caving to support Black Lives Matter” and giving the toxic group a platform.

As such, BLM “have contributed to the chaos that is tearing apart every major city in our country,” the pastors chastised. “You are culpable in the violence that has wronged so many innocents in the name of ‘the revolution.’”

Bishop Shines blasted Nike for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement during a virtual press conference on Thursday

“A multi-billion dollar company is funneling funds into an organization whose only objective is to destroy America as we know it,” the pastor declared. “We’re seeing it lived out on camera night after night in out cities and it’s not only impacting one ethnic group. It is impacting all Americans. And as Americans, we must stay united and ask companies like Nike to stop in the name of justice supporting a group while they turn a blind eye to China.”

Shines began the press conference by reading from the group’s letter to Donahoe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

