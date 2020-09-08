https://www.westernjournal.com/cops-ram-woman-car-refuses-wear-mask/

An anti-mask protest in Spain grew heated Sunday when police tried to arrest one woman who refused to wear a mask.

The unidentified woman was taken into custody in Madrid, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

A video posted on the Daily Mail’s site showed several police officers wrestling with the woman.

In the course of trying to get her into the car, they hit her head on the roof of the vehicle.

“I am not going to put on the face mask,” the woman called out, according to the Daily Mail.

A group of what looked like six police officers moved to take her into custody, but she struggled as she called for onlookers to film the scene.

After the woman was successfully able to resist police attempts to force her into the car in the normal way, even after police tried to push the woman’s head into the vehicle, police were able to get her into the car by picking her up and placing her — still resisting — into the vehicle.

The march drew about 500 people, with police saying 110 of them were not wearing masks.

Police said 13 people were arrested and were set to be fined for not wearing masks.

In August, Spain’s government introduced new restrictions to deal with the coronavirus. These included a ban on smoking in public places, according to the BBC.

Months earlier, in May, Spain mandated masks for people on public transportation. The government later extended that to the rest of the country.

In the U.S., Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called for masks to be mandated in all 50 states.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said last month.

“Every governor should mandate — every governor should mandate — mandatory mask-wearing.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide starting immediately, and we will save lives,” he said, estimating that such a step would save 40,000 lives, according to CBS News.

Trump has pushed back against such a move.

“While Joe Biden would allow rioters and looters and criminals and millions of illegal aliens to roam free in our country, he wants the federal government to issue a sweeping new mandate to law-abiding citizens,” Trump said in August.

“He wants the president of the United States, with the mere stroke of a pen, to order over 300 million American citizens to wear a mask for a minimum of three straight months, because … he thinks it’s good politics, I guess, no matter where they live, and no matter their surroundings.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 525,000 people in Spain have been infected with the virus as of Tuesday, which places it ninth in the world.

Spain has seen more than 29,000 deaths from the virus, also the ninth-highest total in the world.

