Over the Labor Day weekend the lowest number of deaths were recorded from the China coronavirus (COVID-19) since the 4th of July.

The Worldometer website recorded only 286 deaths yesterday due to COVID-19. This is the lowest number recorded since the 4th of July weekend. On July 5th there were 268 deaths recorded and on the 4th of July there were 270 deaths recorded. On June 21 there were 271 deaths recorded and before that the lowest number of deaths recorded was in March 2020.

It is clear that COVID-19 is fizzling across America and the world.

Based on prior reports we know that the number of new cases is fizzling out but is hidden because we are testing more, way more people than in March. If we were testing at the same level as in March, the number of new cases would be minuscule:

They will be teaching this in sociology classes hundreds of years from now. The quintessential case of how large numbers of experts can be controlled to ends of destructive ignorance – by means of mob rule. A mob rules by violence, panic and social intimidation. pic.twitter.com/aBZjx5y60z — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) August 25, 2020

We also know that deaths recorded related to COVID-19 are not accurate. The deaths reported by Worldometers show all deaths reported on a particular day based on the day the deaths are reported and not the date of death. The lag in reporting is one question (i.e. why are deaths from a month ago only now reported as coronavirus deaths?), but when mapping deaths by date of death, you arrive at a much different picture:

Florida reported 100 deaths today, 18 of which were in July.

Changes were reported on 44 different dates, going back to May 7. The peak is July 23 (204), and the 7-day moving avg peak is July 25 (194).#RationalGround 1/5 pic.twitter.com/TUREuNzVsT — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) September 4, 2020

Mapping deaths by date of death shows the China coronavirus peaked in April and is dying out across the nation. Deaths reported by the CDC show this:

Per the above it is also evident those under the age 24 are almost immune to the China coronavirus which indicates any efforts to shut down schools are not based on facts.

Also, as reported in late August that only 6% of all China coronavirus deaths in the US are related only to the coronavirus itself. The remaining 94% of coronavirus deaths have at least one comorbidity and on average have 2.6 comorbidities. Therefore the COVID-19 recorded deaths with no comorbidities just related to COVID-19 only are about one-twentieth of all deaths recorded.

It’s clear no matter how hard the Democrats and their fraudulent media try to spin it, the China coronavirus is dying out.

Americans should get their lives back to normal. Efforts to shut down schools or not vote in person are purely political.

