Oregon Governor Kate Brown decided to extend her coronavirus state of emergency through election day on November 3rd.

Of course this has nothing to do with the coronavirus which has had minimal affect on Oregon’s residents.



FOX News TV in Portland reported:

Governor Kate Brown has again extended her declaration of a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 for an additional 60 days, the governor’s office announced on Tuesday. TRENDING: ‘F*ck White People!’ – BLM-Biden Supporters Scream at Elderly Couple Dining Outdoors in Pittsburgh, Steal Their Drinks Off Table (VIDEO) This is the second time Gov. Brown has extended the state of emergency declaration. The governor first did so in June, just before the Fourth of July weekend and was scheduled to end on Sept. 4. The decision to extend the state of emergency again was in part due to Labor Day weekend and students beginning a new school year, according to the governor. “When I last extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in June, I told Oregonians that we were at a crossroads: we could work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, or we could watch infections and hospitalizations spike,” Gov. Brown said. “Now, six months after this crisis began, we have made progress. Together, we have slowed the spread of this disease. Oregon has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country. But, as students across Oregon begin a school year far different than any other before, it is clear that, at current COVID-19 levels, it will not be safe in much of the state for children to return to in-classroom instruction for months to come.” “This Labor Day weekend is another critical moment in this crisis,” continued Gov. Brown. “We can work together to stay safe and put Oregon on the path to return more students to classrooms. Or, we could see Labor Day celebrations unknowingly sow the seeds of COVID-19 outbreaks that could set us back for months. Until there is an effective vaccine for COVID-19, this disease can spread like wildfire if we let our guard down. Small social get-togethers like barbecues and family celebrations have fueled wider community outbreaks in counties across Oregon. This weekend, you have a choice. Please, stay local this Labor Day, and practice safe COVID-19 habits. Wear a face covering, watch your physical distance, and wash your hands.” The state of emergency is now in place through Nov. 3.

Clearly the Democrat Oregon Governor’s actions are political and unsubstantiated.

We know that only 6% of all reported China Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths nationwide are due to COVID-19 alone. This comes from the CDC website.

Last Saturday we dropped a direct hit on the Democrat Party, their mainstream media and their coronavirus narrative and all hell broke loose. Democrats, their fake news media and their ‘fact checker’ allies were completely outraged over our post reporting that only 9,210 Americans died from the coronavirus alone. The rest of the coronavirus victims in the US according to the CDC had different serious illnesses and co-morbidities.

The other tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths reported by the CDC in the US had on average 2.6 other serious health conditions.

On Saturday night Judge Jeanine and Dr. Robert Hariri discussed COVID related deaths and the percent of those with serious co-morbidies and confirmed our reporting.

As of today, Oregon has 482 Chins coronavirus deaths to date. Based on the CDC’s estimates only 6% or 29 deaths in Oregon are related only to COVID-19.

Also it’s reported that the first cases of the coronavirus in Oregon occurred around March 12, 2020 which is now 25 weeks since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Based on data available, Oregon’s crazy Governor, has continued the coronavirus shutdown for another two months based on one death a week due to only COVID-19. (And deaths and cases are going down.)

The CDC shows that deaths across the country are down:

Here are the coronavirus numbers in Oregon. The peak was in July.

Oregon ranks in 44th in coronavirus deaths in the US.

Only six states had better numbers than coronavirus.

At the same time, Portland is going on about 4 months of daily riots led by Black LM and Antifa. The governor does nothing. Businesses in downtown Portland are destroyed, arrested rioters are set free, the police are ordered not to intervene and now rioters are shooting and killing innocent victims in cold blood.

The months of riots and now murders are ignored by Governor Brown but the coronavirus, which kills on average one person a week with no other co-morbidities in Oregon, is a crisis. This is clearly an effort by Democrats in Oregon to steal the election.



