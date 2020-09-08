https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/covid-campus-nearly-26000-students-29-campuses-identified-covid-zero-hospitalized/

(Above CDC chart showing COVID deaths by age group – note almost none for students – those under age 24)

The China coronavirus (COVID-19) that came from Wuhan late last year is finally fizzling out in the US. The results of recent studies on campus prove it.

Dr. Andrew Boston, MD continues with his great reporting on the status of the China coronavirus. Results from data collected since August show that although some college student have contracted the virus, none are being hospitalized:

Reassuring C19 on Campus Update, re: students return/beginning since August: ZERO reported C19 hospitalizations among ~26,000 “C19+” students on 29 campuses. Table with refs following. pic.twitter.com/JJMI7dxVaH — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 8, 2020

TRENDING: Black Georgia Man Who Stabbed Stranger Because He ‘Felt the Need to Find a White Male to Kill,’ Murders His White Cell Mate Following His Arrest

This is good information for our children, young adults and teachers. The China coronavirus is finally fizzling out and the students can get back to school. It’s time to take off our masks and live again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

