https://www.dailywire.com/news/dc-comics-wonder-women-of-history-to-feature-real-world-heroes-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-rashida-tlaib

DC Comics is releasing a new graphic novel celebrating the “Wonder Women of History,” and included among 17 female “real-world heroes” will be leftist darlings Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and even former presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The list of “Wonder Women of History” also includes Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tennis star Serena Williams, Beyonce, and alternative comedian Tig Notaro, as well as a number of social justice activists. No conservative women were included.

“Beyoncé, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Serena Williams, and more will be spotlighted by DC as in the upcoming anthology “Wonder Women of History.” Taking a cue from its popular superhero Wonder Woman, DC will spotlight 17 real-world heroes in the fields of science, social justice activism, politics, sports, and entertainment,” according to Games Radar.

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation,” DC’s website notes, according to Bounding Into Comics. The graphic novel features 17 separate stories –“tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!”

The anthology has an all-female creative team, led by Laurie Halse Anderson, best known for her young-adult novels. Each individual entry into the anthology will be written and drawn by a team of female-identifying and nonbinary individuals. The book will also include “pin-ups.”

Both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have appeared in comic books before, though not in works released by a major comic book publisher like DC.

Bounding Into Comics notes that “Devil’s Due published Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?, in an attempt ‘to create something that celebrates the fresh new energy and diversity of the stagnated legislative body, and help some good causes at the same time.’” The “Notorious RBG” has her own biographical graphic novel, and is the subject of at least two other independent comic books, “Becoming RBG” and “I Dissent,” a comic book aimed at empowering young girls.

DC’s iconic Wonder Woman has been the subject of some controversy of late, largely because DC Comics has been working to expand the franchise among social justice activists. Last month, DC announced that it would commission several variant covers for the official “Wonder Woman 1984” comic book to go along with the feature film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” due out in theaters in late 2020 or early 2021 (it is currently scheduled for release in late October, but that is subject to change because of coronavirus-related restrictions on movie theaters).

At least one version of the cover, depicting Diana as something of a hipster received produced “extremely negative reactions” among fans of the character, according to Bleeding Cool.

The “Wonder Women of History” anthology will hit comic book stores in early December.

