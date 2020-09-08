https://www.dailywire.com/news/deceptively-edited-video-of-trump-deep-into-his-degenerative-neurological-disease-goes-viral

The video posted on Twitter had millions of views before it mysteriously disappeared.

The video showed President Trump on the White House lawn with a Marine One helicopter in the background. The president takes a few steps toward the chopper, then walked along the edge of the driveway, stops near a puddle and points at it.

“Trump is lost & disoriented here,” wrote someone named Tom Joseph on Twitter. “His mind goes blank and he doesn’t remember what he’s supposed to do next. He’s deep into his degenerative neurological disease — Frontotemporal dementia — mindlessly lumbering and zigzagging in the grass towards a puddle. pic.twitter.com/quaPffXvAh”

That tweet is gone (clicking a link draws a message that says: “This Tweet is unavailable”) but here’s another like it.

The video stops with Trump pointing at the puddle, but he was doing so for a reason: He was waiting for first lady Melania Trump to arrive and was pointing out a hazard.

“Trump was simply walking back to wait for FLOTUS here,” ABC News reporter Will Steakin wrote on Twitter. “This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views.”

The video wasn’t even new. “Trending video of Trump walking around on the South Lawn and pointing to a puddle lacks context. Video is from August 2019 — He walks over to meet First Lady Melania Trump — points out the puddle so that she can avoid it and they walk to Marine One together,” wrote Breitbart News reporter Charlie Spiering.

“47,500 likes, 1 Million+ views for a lie. The longer version of this video shows he’s waiting for Melania to join him as he boards Marine One. He points out the puddle to make sure she doesn’t step in it. It’s also a year old,” wrote another person on Twitter.

Twitter itself eventually pointed out the erroneous video in its own post.

“A 12-second video that circulated late Sunday of President Trump waiting for first lady Melania Trump is being shared out of context, according to Mediaite. In the full version of the video, Trump can be seen pointing out a puddle to the first lady so she avoids stepping in it, according to footage provided by C-SPAN,” Twitter wrote.

But that didn’t stop people from retweeting the post and adding their own thoughts.

“This is the physical version of when he starts to slur and mispronounce a word, so he says a similar word and pretends like he meant that world all along. Also, similar to his near falls where he plays them off like he meant to do it. He’s cooked,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Oh, look, something shiny! He totally spaced out that he was supposed to board the helicopter. The next month is going to be priceless as we watch the inevitable fall of Humpty trumpty,” wrote another on Twitter.

