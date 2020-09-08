https://pagesix.com/2020/09/07/chuck-schumer-dines-at-newly-liquor-license-less-75-main/

The governor might not be the most popular guy at Hamptons hot spot 75 Main, but the state’s senators are still welcome.

As Page Six reported, Gov. Cuomo’s State Liquor Authority yanked the restaurant’s liquor license over COVID-19 violations and some other transgressions.

But the place still seems to be abuzz. We’re told Sen. Chuck Schumer dined there over the holiday weekend — but owner Zach Erdem had to serve him coffee rather than something stiffer.

