https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/demonic-possession-portland-riots/

Guest post by Bill Hennessey

The forces of darkness are winning the Battle of Portland because they have enlisted demonic help. In fact, it seems Antifa/BLM forces in Portland are operating under the command and control of Satanic Headquarters.

How Demons Operate

The spiritual world is legalistic. Demons are allowed to tempt humans. If the human, exercising free will, responds to the demonic prompts, trouble ensues.

TRENDING: Black Georgia Man Who Stabbed Stranger Because He ‘Felt the Need to Find a White Male to Kill,’ Murders His White Cell Mate Following His Arrest

Adam C. Blai is the Peritus of Religious Demonology and Exorcism for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh and one of the leading lay experts on demons in the United States. He has assisted ordained priests in dozens of solemn exorcisms and hundreds of less severe cases.

In his book, Hauntings, Possessions, and Exorcisms, Blai provides basic facts about human-demon interaction.

Demons are fallen angels.

The spiritual world is legalistic.

God makes the rules, and spirits cannot break them.

Humans exercise free will in choosing whether or not to respond to demonic overtures. This free will permits humans to surrender their legal rights to demons.

Demons are limited to whatever legal rights people have given them by their free-will choices.

The free will choices of parents for their children can provide legal rights for interactions. Parents can turn over their children’s bodies to demons.

There are five types of spiritual cases, but the two types that seem to be at work in Antifa/BLM are oppression and possession.

Once a person has surrendered his legal rights to demons, only God can restore the person’s freedom and only with the will and consent of the oppressed or possessed.

Normal Demonic Oppression and Possession

In most cases of possession, the possessed do something to surrender some legal rights to demons. Actions that can invite demonic influence include participating in a seance, play with an Ouija board, ask some “spirit” of nature to assist them in finding a job, meeting a mate. But mere sinfulness, neglect of prayer, or wishing for temporal gains can open the door to evil spirits.

Once we crack the door to the diabolic, demons exploit this invitation to demand we surrender even more rights to them. The possessed wants to be free from the demonic possession but is afraid of the demons. Michel Chiron, an educator in an institute for the mentally disabled, explains the process.

Feeling lonely after a divorce, Chiron decided to seek “answers” with a pendulum and Scrabble letters. Having fallen away from the Catholic faith of his youth, Chiron turned to the “spirit” world for help. He told National Catholic Register in a 2019 interview:

But one day, the letters said: “Now, we won’t need the pendulum anymore. We will talk to you directly, from inside you.” And I immediately heard weird voices coming from my head, from my chest and throat. They wanted to show me they could totally control me. At some point, they said, “It is the devil speaking.” I was so afraid. I trashed the pendulum right away and went immediately to bed. I slept like a brick. When I woke up, they started playing with me. “Yesterday we scared you, but now we will tell you the truth,” they said.

At this point, Chiron was demonically oppressed. He was scared. Demons were now communicating with him from the inside. Soon, Michel Chiron’s bad dream of oppression would turn into a full-time nightmare of possession.

I don’t know how many spirits were inside me, but they were definitely an impressive number. They said they were sent by their “king” and described themselves as part of the “first kingdom.” There was a hierarchy. In the beginning, they described themselves as spirits of anterior lives and not as demons, of course. I asked them many questions, especially how they were formed. We had a dialogue. They said: “You don’t know that, but we are made of ions, of particles.” They also told me things about my life and childhood, things I totally forgot. They had a full access to my brain and memory.

Soon, the demons compelled him to act out in public.

They said their program was to transform me so that I could have “potentialities.” Such potentialities were clearly diabolical, but I didn’t know that at that time. They said I had been chosen for that. It was crazy. They said that such potentialities were meant to help me bring more people to their king.

[T]hey would ask me to hold a card deck, and they would always guess which card I was about to pick. Then, after about 10 days, it became worse. The real nightmare began. They began making me stick out my tongue, and there was nothing I could do. The first time they did it, it lasted more than 30 minutes. And I felt tingling sensations in my head, just like thousands of ants trying to bite me. They really tormented me. One day, while I was eating, my palate started bleeding. I couldn’t eat, it was so painful, and I couldn’t eat anything tough. For about a week, I couldn’t eat anything but soft food.

To learn more about Chiron’s possession, exorcism, and eventual escape from demonic possession, read ‘I Was Possessed’: How One Man Was Freed From Satanic Possession at National Catholic Register.

Michel Chiron’s story is of a “normal” possession. Though Chiron invited demonic influence by dabbling in the occult, he immediately regretted his mistake. It took over a decade to break free from the evil spirits, but he never entirely gave into the demonic. He did not worship their “king.”

But not all cases of possession are like Chiron’s. There are people who, not only invite demonic presence into their lives; they voluntarily surrender their whole bodies, wills, minds, and souls to the devil. They refuse any divine assistance or offers of deliverance prayers. They never seek the help of the Church. This voluntary complete surrender to the preternatural is called “perfect possession.”

LA Cop Turned Demonologist

Jesse Romero, the author of Devil in the City of Angeles, is a Catholic speaker and demonologist for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Romero is a former LA County Sheriff detective. Since retiring from LACO, Romero, like Blai, has assisted in dozens of exorcisms. He has met at least two perfectly possessed people. According to Romero,

“Perfect possession” describes a state in which a person not only freely invites a demon to possess him, but also cooperates, with full consent of the mind and will, in the demon’s malicious desire to destroy God’s Kingdom and children.

Romero’s first encounter with a perfectly possessed person came in his early days as a cop. Romero was assigned to the LA County Jail’s Mentally Ill Offenders Unit. One of the prisoners in that unit was the infamous “night stalker” killer, Richard Ramirez.

In his cell was “The Satanic Bible,” which he read every day, and a stack of pornographic magazines about two to three feet high. His conscience was dead, no doubt, as a result of what he read…After he was convicted . . . and free to talk about his case, he told me that he had been ordered to kill these women by Satan, whom he called his father. He would admit this quite readily to the deputy sheriffs in jail (after he was convicted). He had a tattoo of a pentagram on his hand, and on his way of court every day, he would flash the tattoo and make a satanic sign with his hands (the devil’s horns) for the cameras every day. This is known as perfect possession, when the person makes a pact with the devil with his intellect and will.

We’ve learned that demons know everything about people, communicate directly with human hosts and each other and that human means of surveillance cannot intercept them.

Soon we will see how demonic command and control could be coordinating Antifa/BLM’s sustained siege of Portland and sporadic attacks in other cities across the country. But first, we need to look a bit deeper into demonic communications.

Demonic Communication and Vision

I ask Thee to bind in Thy Blood all of their attributes, aspects and characteristics, all of their interactions, communications and deceitful games.

— Ripperger, Father Chad A.. Deliverance Prayers: For Use by the Laity (p. 18). Sensus Traditionis Press.

Deliverance prayers are specific, formulaic prayers written by Catholic exorcists and approved by bishops for requesting divine assistance in removing demonic influence from a person’s life. Some deliverance prayers are reserved for use by priests while performing solemn exorcisms under a bishop’s direction. Some, however, are approved for use by the laity.

Father Chad Ripperger has compiled these prayers for the laity into a small book, Deliverance Prayers for Use by the Laity. These deliverance prayers have common themes. Among them:

Prayers to blind demons.

Prayers to isolate demons.

Prayers to cut off demonic communication with each other.

Once the demons cannot communicate and coordinate, they become much easier to control, bind, and cast out by prayer and fasting.

Therefore, deliverance prayers ask God to blind demons from seeing what we humans are doing and thinking, and from communicating with each about our activities and thoughts. As long as demons are free to communicate, plan, and coordinate, man is at their mercy.

As we will now see, even experienced combat veterans cannot compete with demonically controlled people.

Intel from Combat Experts

Three decorated, armed combat veterans were recently incapacitated and nearly killed by Antifa/BLM terrorist in Portland. The three were surprised, overwhelmed, beaten, and chased 11 blocks by armed, trained, and coordinated enemy combatants right here in the USA. Special duty Portland police officers witnessed the beating and chase, but the police could do nothing to stop it.

How could this happen? How could Antifa terrorists be better trained and equipped in communications, surveillance, and tactical execution than a United States Marine?

Perhaps the USMC and the police are fighting the wrong battle with totally inadequate weapons and tactics.

One Marine’s account of his painful, frightening, and humiliating encounter with Portland’s children of darkness sounds like an encounter with demons and the possessed.

The Marine who wrote this warning was with the Marine’s 1st LAR 0311 from the early to late 2000s. Since then, he has been a contractor, presumably in security. His summary of the encounter begins:

Me [sic] and three of my buddies were in Portland this weekend, got attacked by Antifa. There’s a Twitter video with millions of views on it. They ended up on Hannity and Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, etc., of us getting beaten with bats and rocks the size of cantaloupes thrown at us, getting spit on etc. We were all carrying pistols as well. Opportunity, ability and jeopardy, we were in a deadly force situation and we could easily articulate the use of deadly force, but they had pepper sprayed us. They were using industrial strobe lights on us, etc. We couldn’t PID [positively identify] our target and what lied beyond it, They [Antifa/BLM] did a great job of taking our situational awareness away, it was fucking incredible.

Bro my perspective on this changed so much.

The three veterans were in Portland for interviews to become Portland police officers, not to confront rioters. They asked and received permission from the police to witness the riots that they might soon be facing as rookie Portland police officers.

But in all the training that I’ve been through my life, I’ve never been in one where in the first five seconds of the scenario you’re blinded with a strobe light and sprayed with pepper spray…. That changes everything*.

They were throwing these rocks from 15 feet back in the crowd, you couldn’t see who the fuck through it, etc. things like that…. It’s just a good talking point for guys that carry concealed, but you need to think through all these different scenarios.

The part that sounds like aspects of an exorcism begins at this point.

It got way worse after that video ended, they chased us for 11 city blocks. They had a convoy of about 25 vehicles that cut us off at the next intersection, They had scouts on the corner with radios, they had a drone following us, they had a bull horn calling us Nazis, and the crowd was following a red strobe light that was up in the air on a stick, so they would announce Nazis and then people would follow the red strobe light, That video is just the beginning, I’ve got a fucking fractured hand from a baton, everyone of us has black and blue bruises up and down their legs and back, I had a guy spit in my face from 6 inches away, call me a pussy and a coward for not doing anything about it, and then tell me that he was going to find where I live, rape my mother, rape my children in front of me and then kill me.

As we were running from the crowd after about the third block or so, we’re sprinting because the mob head caught back up to us and vehicles were trying to cut us off, I put my hand on the back strap on my appendix, And I heard somebody yell “Hey bro, whatever you’re reaching for, don’t reach, just keep running, they’re still 30 feet behind you. Keep running straight

The three learned that Portland police had been observing their assault and chase all along.

We get 11 blocks down the road and this black Chevy Impala is ghosting us down the street, he’s kind of been in our shadow since block two or three He rolls his window down and starts asking us a bunch of questions. Why are we here, what are we doing, telling us we need to get the fuck out of here, asking us where our car is etc., we pretty much told him to get the fuck away from us because we didn’t know who he was. I finally asked him at one point, Who the fuck are you, man, you need to leave us alone, and he was like I’m the fucking police, bro, who are you? So he pulled his car over and he and his partner talked to us. He was one of the special programs guys, either with SWAT or SRT or whatever. He was the one that yelled at me not to reach, and tried to help us out. He said he knew that we’ve been pepper sprayed and we’re having trouble seeing, I kind of snapped at him, Like hey motherfucker, You’ve been watching this whole thing fucking unfold and you didn’t intervene at all or light the crowd up or something? He started laughing and he was like, Man, if I got out and tried to help you guys, my fucking car would be on fire right now, and I’d be running next to you.

(You can read their entire account here.)

We Need to Level the Battle Field

The Antifa/BLM forces seem to be under the command and control of demonic forces. Humans are no match for demons. Better tactics and equipment will not turn the tide. We must fight their spiritual fire with the power of God through prayer. We must humbly accept that, as the lowliest of God’s creatures, we are the mercy of the spiritual world.

While prudence requires that we prepare ourselves physically for encounters with evil, survival demands that we turn over the battle plan to God as thousands of St. Louisans did when our iconic statue of St. Louis IX, King of France, came under attack this summer.

When a fringe group of anti-Christian radicals threatened to topple the St. Louis statue on Art Hill in St. Louis’s Forest Park, Christians did not take up arms; we took up Rosaries.

From June to September, sometimes dozens, sometimes hundreds of Catholics and supportive non-Catholics prayed peacefully, ignoring the taunts from the children of darkness. We surrendered the outcome to the Holy Will of God and (up to this point) prevailed.

How many people are praying for the good to prevail in Portland? In Rochester? In Denver? What would happen if thousands or millions of Americans recognized that “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms?” (Ephesians 6:12)

What would happen if we were to put down our guns and “put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand?” (Ephesians 6:13)

Perhaps it’s time to call in the cavalry of heaven so that we can “Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” (Ephesians 6:14-17)

The struggle in America is of human origin, but one side has called in superior air support. Let’s level the battlefield by begging help from the Angels of God, from Our Lady Queen of Victories, from the entire heavenly host. For, as St. Paul reminds us, our struggle is not against flesh and blood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

