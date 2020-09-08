https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/08/disneys-mulan-remake-criticized-for-cooperating-with-chinese-city-running-concentration-camps/

In the latest controversy for Disney’s troubled live-action remake of “Mulan,” the company is facing severe criticism for the film’s end credits acknowledgement of a Chinese government agency that is running concentration camps for Uyghur Muslims, according to Breitbart.

The backlash stems from a thanks in the credits directed towards the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which has been confirmed by reporting from the Wall Street Journal to be running a concentration camp in the Xinjiang region. In the camp, prisoners are forced to recite Communist propaganda, swear loyalty to Xi Jinping, and eat pork in violation of their religious beliefs. The Chinese government has described the facility as a “vocational training center.”

The decision by Disney to film in Turpan, even with the knowledge of a concentration camp in the city, drew criticism from even the far-left Washington Post, with columnist Isaac Fish of the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations, declaring that by doing so, “Disney helps normalize a crime against humanity.”

In addition to the latest controversy, the production and release of “Mulan,” the latest in a string of live-action remakes of Disney’s animated films from the 1990s, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which came from China. The film also faced a boycott after Liu Yifei, the actress who portrays Mulan, openly voiced her support for the Chinese government in their violent suppression of the Hong Kong protesters. The “#BoycottMulan” campaign was started on social media, and has forced the actress to avoid several of the film’s in-person premiere events.

