President Donald Trump reacted Tuesday to videos of Black Lives Matter protesters harassing a group of diners at a restaurant in Pittsburgh.

“These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs!”

The videos on social media show protesters shouting at two elderly people sitting outside a restaurant and quietly enjoying their Sunday.

PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/PxZGxpJIca — SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 6, 2020

“Fuck 12 and fuck the white people that built the system set against mine,” one man says, taunting the couple.

One woman protester with a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” t-shirt walks over and takes a drink from the couple’s table and drinks it in front of them. Another protester tips over a glass that shatters on the sidewalk.

The president blamed Democrats for failing to enforce the law, allowing protesters to act violently.

“[B]ecause of weak and pathetic Democrat leadership, this thuggery is happening in other Democrat-run cities and states,” he wrote. “Must shut them down fast. Biden and his most Liberal in Senate running mate, Kamala, won’t even talk about it.”

Black Lives Matter protesters have confronted other diners in Washington, DC, and Rochester, New York.

Here’s a video of one restaurant having chairs, tables, glass etc. thrown and destroyed during the protest. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Yq0tVaEKfD — Geoffery Rogers (@GeofferyRogers) September 5, 2020

