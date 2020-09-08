https://noqreport.com/2020/09/08/dr-simone-gold-has-a-simple-explanation-for-africas-mild-coronavirus-toll/

When the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading across the world, many scientists were most concerned about developing countries like India and Brazil as well as the entire continent of Africa. Projections indicated these areas would be hit hardest because of high population density in poor areas preventing social distancing. Their predictions came true for India and Brazil, but Africa has remained conspicuously lightly affected by the disease.

Every bit of speculation reported from scientists in a recent NY Post article was tempered with notes of speculation. They had some ideas, but none of them made complete sense and often contradicted other factors. In short, nobody seems to know why Africa has apparently dodged the coronavirus bullet for the most part. Nobody, that is, other than Dr. Simone Gold. Her answer was simple, but it’s easy to see why politically motivated scientists would have missed the possible reason altogether.

You mean the only continent where hydroxychloroquine is widely available and can be purchased over-the-counter?https://t.co/SMMppAFfKz — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 8, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug that is so commonly used in Africa, it’s more difficult to find those who have never taken than those who have. Malaria is a major issue in Africa, so the drug is sold over-the-counter and is available to almost anyone because of its low cost. It also happens to be touted as a proper treatment or even a cure for COVID-19 by many respected doctors and scientists, but it fell out of favor among many because of who promoted it. Politics came into play because President Trump said he believed it worked and even took it himself as a preventative measure.

The answer is likely staring everyone in the face, but political considerations are more powerful than common sense or compassion for our fellow humans. Hydroxychloroquine is almost certainly the reason Africa has been spared, but few will admit it.

