Get excited, everybody.

Colin Kaepernick is back and better than ever. Well, he’s back, anyway. Sort of:

Yay?

Will Madden NFL 21’s version of Kaepernick feature his famous socks?

Fingers crossed!

Honestly, EA Sports can do what they want. Given everything else that’s going on right now, this sort of thing doesn’t really belong on the List of Outrage-worthy Stuff.

That said, though, it’s pretty sad that EA and Madden are touting this like some sort of triumph for the world of sports gaming.

Putting aside politics, etc… this is insane for another reason: Madden has free agent Colin Kaepernick’s overall rating at 81 Cam Newton, the starting QB for the New England Patriots, has an overall rating of 78https://t.co/feySVFraPS https://t.co/o5PBMy0A9r — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 8, 2020

Great for any Madden NFL 21 players looking for a QB with a lower completion percentage than Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jeff Garcia, Jay Cutler, and Jameis Winston. https://t.co/WohwW0qssU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2020

Is there a Blaine Gabbert to put in for him when he sucks? (Kaep was a second stringer before he took a knee). https://t.co/93jqxXhrhU — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) September 8, 2020

Your game works as well as he plays. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 8, 2020

