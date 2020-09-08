The announcement read, in part,

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.

I would like to thank the men and women of the Rochester Police Department, as well as the Rochester Community for allowing me the honor of serving as your Chief and fulfilling a lifelong dream. I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter.”

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito also announced his retirement after more than 34 years of service to the RPD. Deputy Chief Mark Simmons also resigned.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday, Warren said she does not have an interim chief lined up yet, and that more resignations and retirements may be possible.

Rochester City Council President Loretta C. Scott told News10NBC Singletary’s last day will be Sept. 29.

